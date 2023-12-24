U.S. Navy sailors and Marines prepare to launch MV-22 Ospreys from the USS Kearsarge

U.S. Navy sailors and Marines prepare to launch MV-22 Ospreys from the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) as the ship operates in the Red Sea on June 30, 2013. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.