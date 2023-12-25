Petty Officer Arrequin adjusts Cpl. Cabral's gear

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Ricardo Arrequin, right, adjusts U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Arnold H. Cabral's gear as he relays a radio message during Operation Northern Lion II in the Helmand province of Afghanistan on July 3, 2013. Northern Lion II is a Georgian-led operation conducted to deter insurgents, establish a presence, and gather human intelligence in the area. Arrequin and Cabral are assigned to Georgian Liaison Team-9