Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, right, talks with Army Sgt. Virginia Leal, left, about the parachutes she is wearing at the Global Response Force Airborne School at Fort Bragg, N.C., on July 15, 2013. Hagel is visiting the Army post to talk with senior leaders, soldiers and civilian employees.