An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, right, meets with Mayor Alvin Brown of Jacksonville, Fla., on July 16, 2013. Hagel met with Brown before leaving for a tour of Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla. Hagel will visit the Air Station to conduct town hall meetings and receive briefings from Navy and civilian leaders on the impact of furloughs and sequestration on their lives and operations.

Secretary Hagel meets with Mayor Alvin Brown of Jacksonville, Fla.

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, right, meets with Mayor Alvin Brown of Jacksonville, Fla., on July 16, 2013. Hagel met with Brown before leaving for a tour of Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla. Hagel will visit the Air Station to conduct town hall meetings and receive briefings from Navy and civilian leaders on the impact of furloughs and sequestration on their lives and operations.

Photo Gallery