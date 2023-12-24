Secretary Hagel walks around the table to introduce himself to a group of women Marines at Camp Lejeune

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel walks around the table to introduce himself to a group of women Marines at Camp Lejeune, N.C., on July 17, 2013. Hagel will conduct a roundtable discussion on Women in Combat with the women Marines. Hagel is visiting Marine units in the Jacksonville, N.C., area to conduct roundtable discussions, town hall meetings, and receive briefings from Marine Corp and civilian leaders on the impact of furloughs and sequestration on their lives and operations.