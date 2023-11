Gen. Dempsey returns an airman’s salute

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey returns an airman’s salute as he meets the airmen assigned to the support the air-refueling mission at Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan, on July 21, 2013. Dempsey is in Afghanistan to meet Afghan senior leaders, NATO members, U.S. leadership and U.S. troops deployed there.