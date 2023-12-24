An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, second from right, talks with RC-North leadership about the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft mission on the flight line in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan, on July 21, 2013. Dempsey is in Afghanistan to meet Afghan senior leaders, NATO members, U.S. leadership and U.S. troops deployed there. The Stratotanker provides mid-air refueling to long-range bomber, fighter and cargo aircraft.

Gen. Dempsey talks with RC-North leadership about the KC-135 Stratotanker

