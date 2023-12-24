Gen. Dempsey talks with RC-North leadership about the KC-135 Stratotanker

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, second from right, talks with RC-North leadership about the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft mission on the flight line in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan, on July 21, 2013. Dempsey is in Afghanistan to meet Afghan senior leaders, NATO members, U.S. leadership and U.S. troops deployed there. The Stratotanker provides mid-air refueling to long-range bomber, fighter and cargo aircraft.