Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, right, meets with Israeli National Security Advisor Yaakov Amidror, second from left, in Jerusalem, Israel on July 22, 2013. Carter is on his first official trip to Israel where he will discuss the situations in Syria and Iran and reaffirm the U.S.-Israeli defense relationship.

Deputy Secretary Carter meets with Israeli National Security Advisor Yaakov Amidror

