An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, left, and U.S. Ambassador to Uganda Scott DeLisi, second from left, listen to a brief at the U.S. Africa Command’s Counter-Lord's Resistance Army Control Element in Uganda on July 23, 2013. Carter is visiting Uganda to meet with senior government and military leaders to affirm the growing security partnership between the United States and the East African nation.

Deputy Secretary Carter and Ambassador DeLisi listen to a brief

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, left, and U.S. Ambassador to Uganda Scott DeLisi, second from left, listen to a brief at the U.S. Africa Command’s Counter-Lord's Resistance Army Control Element in Uganda on July 23, 2013. Carter is visiting Uganda to meet with senior government and military leaders to affirm the growing security partnership between the United States and the East African nation.

Photo Gallery