Deputy Secretary Carter meets with Ugandan Minister of Defense Crispus Kiyonga

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, right, meets with Ugandan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem at Tisu Army General Headquarters in Mbuya, Uganda, on July 23, 2013. Carter is visiting Uganda to meet with senior government and military leaders to affirm the growing security partnership between the United States and the East African nation.