Deputy Secretary Carter meets with Gen. Samora Yunis at the Ethiopian National Defense Force Headquarters

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, left, meets with Gen. Samora Yunis at the Ethiopian National Defense Force Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 24, 2013. Carter is visiting Ethiopia to meet with senior government and military leaders to affirm the growing security partnership between the United States and the East African nation.