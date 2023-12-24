An official website of the United States Government 
Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, left, is greeted by Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn at his office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 24, 2013. Carter is visiting Ethiopia to meet with senior government and military leaders to affirm the growing security partnership between the United States and the East African nation.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, left, is greeted by Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn at his office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 24, 2013. Carter is visiting Ethiopia to meet with senior government and military leaders to affirm the growing security partnership between the United States and the East African nation.

