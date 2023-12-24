Deputy Secretary Carter talks with U.S. Marines during a refueling stop at Souda Bay

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter talks with U.S. Marines during a refueling stop at Souda Bay, Greece, on July 25, 2013. Carter thanked each Marine individually for their service. Carter is returning from a weeklong trip to Israel, Uganda and Ethiopia, where he met with senior government and military leaders of those nations.