President Obama and Secretary Hagel place their hands over their hearts as the National Anthem is played President Barack Obama and Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel place their hands over their hearts as the National Anthem is played at the start of the ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of the suspension of the 1950-1953 Korean War at the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C., on July 27, 2013. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.04 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 020207-K-DUF41-698.jpg Photo Gallery