An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, escorts Yemen’s President Abd Rabuh Mansur Hadi, right, through an honor cordon and into the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on July 30, 2013. Hagel, Hadi and their senior advisors will meet to discuss national security items of interest to both nations.

Secretary Hagel escorts Yemen’s President Abd Rabuh Mansur Hadi through an honor cordon and into the Pentagon

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, escorts Yemen’s President Abd Rabuh Mansur Hadi, right, through an honor cordon and into the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on July 30, 2013. Hagel, Hadi and their senior advisors will meet to discuss national security items of interest to both nations.

Photo Gallery