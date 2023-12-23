Secretary Hagel escorts Yemen’s President Abd Rabuh Mansur Hadi through an honor cordon and into the Pentagon

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, escorts Yemen’s President Abd Rabuh Mansur Hadi, right, through an honor cordon and into the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on July 30, 2013. Hagel, Hadi and their senior advisors will meet to discuss national security items of interest to both nations.