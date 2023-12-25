Secretary Hagel escorts Greece’s Minister of National Defense Avramopoulos into the Pentagon

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, escorts Greece’s Minister of National Defense Dimitris Avramopoulos, right, through an honor cordon and into the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on July 30, 2013. Hagel, Avramopoulos and their senior advisors will meet to discuss national security items of interest to both nations.