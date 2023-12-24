Deputy Secretary Carter and Adm. Winnefeld speak with House Armed Service Committee Chairman Howard P. "Buck" McKeon

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, center, and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. James A. Winnefeld, left, speak with House Armed Service Committee Chairman Howard P. "Buck" McKeon shortly before testifying to the committee on the Strategic Choices and Management Review in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., Aug. 1, 2013.