U.S. Army Sgt. Lisa Swan, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joseph Szombathelyi, right, watch leaflets swirl out of a KC-130 Super Hercules over southern Afghanistan on Aug. 28, 2013. The leaflets were dropped in support of operations to defeat insurgency influence in the area. Swan is a psychological specialist with 303rd Psychological Operations Company and Szombathelyi is a loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252.