A U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposalman jumps from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter during a casting and recovery exercise in the Arabian Sea on Aug. 29, 2013. The disposalman, from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 11, and the Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 6, are operating from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.