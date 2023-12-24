Secretary of State Kerry confers with Secretary Hagel during testimony on U.S. military intervention in Syria

Secretary of State John F. Kerry, left, confers with Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel during testimony on U.S. military intervention in Syria before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the Senate Hart Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 3, 2013. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey joined Kerry and Hagel for the testimony.