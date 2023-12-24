A Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet launches off the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (

A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet launches off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship conducts flight operations in the Red Sea on Sept. 4, 2013. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. The Super Hornet is attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 147.