Deputy Secretary Carter meets with Afghanistan's Minister of Defense Bismillah Khan Mohammadi Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, left, meets with Afghanistan's Minister of Defense Bismillah Khan Mohammadi at the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sept. 14, 2013. Carter is on a weeklong trip to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India to meet with senior leaders and troops deployed to the region.