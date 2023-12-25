An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Pakistan’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Khalid Shameem, right, escorts Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter to his motorcade after their meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sept. 16, 2013. Carter is on a weeklong trip to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India to meet with senior leaders and troops deployed to the region.

Pakistan’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Khalid Shameem, right, escorts Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter to his motorcade after their meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sept. 16, 2013. Carter is on a weeklong trip to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India to meet with senior leaders and troops deployed to the region.

