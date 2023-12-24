Secretary Hagel and Gen. Dempsey place a wreath at the Navy Memorial in Washington

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, right, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin Dempsey place a wreath at the Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 17, 2013. The two defense leaders held the small ceremony to remember the 12 victims of the Navy Yard shooting that took place the day prior. The wreath was placed adjacent to The Lone Sailor statue, which represents "all people who have ever served, are serving now, or are yet to serve in the United States Naval services".