U.S. Air Force Capt. Andy Alfiero peers into the one of the engines of a KC-135R Stratotanker as he performs a preflight check in preparation for a refueling mission over the Persian Gulf on Aug. 30, 2013. Alfiero is a pilot with the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron.