Secretary Hagel and Gen. Dempsey stand for the march in review

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin Dempsey stand for the march in review during the Department of Defense National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on Sept. 20, 2013. The ceremony pays tribute to those service members who have not returned from the battlefield and those who are held captive as prisoners of war.