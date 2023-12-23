Secretary Hagel applauds after presenting the Medal of Honor flag to former Army Capt. William Swenson

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, applauds after presenting the Medal of Honor flag to former Army Capt. William Swenson during his induction into the Pentagon Hall Of Heroes in Arlington, Va., on Oct. 16, 2013. Swenson is the first Army officer to receive the Medal of Honor for actions in Iraq or Afghanistan.