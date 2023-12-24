Senior Airman Larry Webster uses night vision goggles to scan for potential threats

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Larry Webster uses night vision goggles to scan for potential threats using after completing a cargo airdrop in the Ghazni Province of Afghanistan on Oct. 7, 2013. Webster is a loadmaster from the 774th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and is deployed from Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark.