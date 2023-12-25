Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Domenech diagrams ship coordinates in the combat information center

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Domenech diagrams ship coordinates in the combat information center during a general quarters drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) as the ship operates in the Mediterranean Sea on Oct. 4, 2013. The Stout is deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.