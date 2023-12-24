An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Air Force airmen from the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight load a low-cost, low-altitude cargo bundle into a C-130 Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, on Oct. 8, 2013. Airmen from the 374th maintain and prepare aerial cargo delivery systems and equipment for use during training exercises and real-world deployments.

U.S. Air Force airmen load a cargo bundle into a C-130

Photo Gallery