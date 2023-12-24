U.S. Air Force airmen load a cargo bundle into a C-130

U.S. Air Force airmen from the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight load a low-cost, low-altitude cargo bundle into a C-130 Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, on Oct. 8, 2013. Airmen from the 374th maintain and prepare aerial cargo delivery systems and equipment for use during training exercises and real-world deployments.