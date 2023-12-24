An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, right, speaks with Belgian Minister of Defense Pieter De Crem prior to a meeting of the non-NATO International Security Assistance Force contributing nations at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 23, 2013. Hagel is meeting with NATO defense ministers to discuss post-2014 Afghanistan, prepare for next year’s NATO summit in the United Kingdom, and discuss the role of NATO in the coming years.

Secretary Hagel speaks with Belgian Minister of Defense Pieter De Crem

