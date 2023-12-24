Secretary Hagel speaks with Belgian Minister of Defense Pieter De Crem

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, right, speaks with Belgian Minister of Defense Pieter De Crem prior to a meeting of the non-NATO International Security Assistance Force contributing nations at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 23, 2013. Hagel is meeting with NATO defense ministers to discuss post-2014 Afghanistan, prepare for next year’s NATO summit in the United Kingdom, and discuss the role of NATO in the coming years.