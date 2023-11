U.S. Army soldiers fire the 120mm main gun of an Army M1A2 Abrams tank

U.S. Army soldiers fire the 120mm main gun of an Army M1A2 Abrams tank during live-fire gunnery training at Fort Hood, Texas, on Sept. 24, 2013. The soldiers are assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.