A U.S. Marine directs the pilots of a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter after releasing a Humvee at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, Calif., on Oct. 18, 2013. The Super Stallion, assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, delivered the Humvee as part of Mountain Exercise 6-13.