New Zealand Minister of Defense Coleman presents Secretary Hagel with a jersey from New Zealand’s national rugby team New Zealand Minister of Defense Jonathan Coleman, right, presents Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel with a jersey from New Zealand’s national rugby team, the All Blacks during a joint press conference in the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on Oct. 28, 2013. Coleman and Hagel met earlier to discuss national and regional security items of interest to both nations. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.06 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 451935-A-RUT96-629.jpg Photo Gallery