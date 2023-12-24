New Zealand Minister of Defense Coleman answers a reporter’s question during a press conference with Secretary Hagel New Zealand Minister of Defense Jonathan Coleman answers a reporter’s question during a joint press conference with Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel in the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on Oct. 28, 2013. Coleman and Hagel met earlier to discuss national and regional security items of interest to both nations. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.05 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 196518-U-YUF04-025.jpg Photo Gallery