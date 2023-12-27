Marines from the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit align the rotor blades of a CH-53E Super Stallion

U.S. Marines from the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit align the rotor blades of a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter for stowage following a day of flight operations aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) as the ship operates in the Atlantic Ocean on Oct. 24, 2013. The Bataan and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting routine qualifications.