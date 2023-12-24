Secretary Hagel talks with former Secretary Panetta at the dinner for the Anti-Defamation League

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, right, talks with former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta at the start of the centennial dinner for the Anti-Defamation League in New York, N.Y., on Oct 31, 2013. Hagel later spoke to the audience on the repeal of the Defense of Marriage act and how currently five states are refusing to issue National Guard spouses of same-sex couples identification cards. Hagel told the audience that he gave a directive to Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Frank Grass to work with the states to follow the current law and issue the cards to same sex couples serving in the National Guard. Panetta received the William and Naomi Gorowitz Institute Service Award for his dedication to equal rights throughout his career in public service during the ceremony.