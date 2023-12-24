Secretary Hagel speaks at the centennial dinner for the Anti-Defamation League in New York

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel speaks at the centennial dinner for the Anti-Defamation League in New York, N.Y., on Oct 31, 2013. Hagel addressed the repeal of the Defense of Marriage act and how currently five states are refusing to issue National Guard spouses of same-sex couples identification cards. Hagel told the audience that he gave a directive to Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Frank Grass to work with the states to follow the current law and issue the cards to same sex couples serving in the National Guard.