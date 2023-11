Air Force Maj. Erin Kelley performs a preflight check on a C-130H Hercules

U.S. Air Force Maj. Erin Kelley performs a preflight check on a C-130H Hercules before embarking on a retrograde mission to Baghdad International Airport, Iraq, on Oct. 28, 2013. Kelley is deployed from the 176th Wing of the Alaska Air National Guard and is attached to the 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron.