A U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion approaches the well deck of the USS Bataan

A U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion, more commonly known as an LCAC, approaches the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) in the Atlantic Ocean on Oct. 31, 2013. The Bataan and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting routine qualifications.