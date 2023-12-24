Secretary Hagel speaks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies Global Security Forum in Washington Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel speaks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies Global Security Forum in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 5, 2013. Hagel outlined his perspective on emerging national security challenges and the role the Department of Defense should play in supporting America’s foreign policy goals as the United States comes off a perpetual war footing. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.05 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 965799-N-GOC87-767.jpg Photo Gallery