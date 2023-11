Deputy Secretary Carter receives a briefing on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and the F-22 Raptor

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, third from left, receives a briefing on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and the F-22 Raptor by Air Force Major Gen. Jeff Lofgren, second from right, and several pilots as he visits Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 6, 2013.