Hagel Recognized U.S. Marine Corps, DOD Organizations for Audit Success

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, left, holds a plaque with Marine Gen. John M. Paxton Jr., assistant Marine Corps commandant, and Robert F. Hale, the Pentagon's comptroller, after delivering remarks during a ceremony at the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes, Feb. 6, 2014, to recognize the audit success of the U.S. Marine Corps and Defense Department organizations.