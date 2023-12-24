An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Acting Deputy Defense Secretary Christine H. Fox and Navy Vice Adm. Tom Copeman discuss technical aspects of the USS Freedom while touring the ship's bridge during her visit to San Diego, Feb. 10, 2014. Copeman is the commander of Naval Surface Forces, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. Fox, who is on a two-day trip, visited Fort Riley, Kan., earlier in the day to observe training and tactical operations.

Fox Tours USS Freedom's Bridge in San Diego

Acting Deputy Defense Secretary Christine H. Fox and Navy Vice Adm. Tom Copeman discuss technical aspects of the USS Freedom while touring the ship's bridge during her visit to San Diego, Feb. 10, 2014. Copeman is the commander of Naval Surface Forces, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. Fox, who is on a two-day trip, visited Fort Riley, Kan., earlier in the day to observe training and tactical operations.

Photo Gallery