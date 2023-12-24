DOD Officials Discuss Release of Spectrum Strategy Teri Takai, center, the Defense Department's chief information officer, Air Force Maj. Gen. Robert E. Wheeler, left, the department's deputy chief information officer, and Frederick J. Moorefield Jr., right, the department's director of spectrum policy and programs, brief reporters on the department's release of its electromagnetic spectrum strategy. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.06 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 852700-G-LUF79-956.jpg Photo Gallery