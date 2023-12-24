Hagel Arrives on Langley Air Force Base to Meet With Troops

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel walks with Air Force Gen. Mike Hostage, commander of the Air Combat Command, as he arrives on Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Va., Feb. 25, 2014, to visit with troops. Hagel, who also visited nearby Fort Eustis, is on a three-day trip during which he will participate in NATO meetings for defense ministers in Brussels.