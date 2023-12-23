Chairman Meets With Commander on Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, right, commander of the Combined Joint Task Force 10 and 10th Mountain Division, walks with U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at Regional East headquarters on Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Feb. 26, 2014. Dempsey is in Afghanistan to visit troops and commanders.