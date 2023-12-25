An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel holds a photograph of his horse as Mongolian Defense Minister Dashdemberal Bat-Erden looks on at the Mongolian Ministry of Defense in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, April 10, 2014. The horse is a traditional Mongolian gift to visiting dignitaries and is renamed during the gifting ceremony. Hagel renamed the horse Shamrock after his high school mascot.

Hagel Holds Photo of Gift Horse in Mongolia

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel holds a photograph of his horse as Mongolian Defense Minister Dashdemberal Bat-Erden looks on at the Mongolian Ministry of Defense in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, April 10, 2014. The horse is a traditional Mongolian gift to visiting dignitaries and is renamed during the gifting ceremony. Hagel renamed the horse Shamrock after his high school mascot.

Photo Gallery