Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks during Operation Homefront’s 6th Annual Military Child of the Year Awards Gala in Arlington, Va., April 10, 2014. The Military Child of the Year Award is presented to the military child from each service who demonstrates resiliency, leadership and achievement.

Dempsey Speaks at Military Child Awards Gala in Arlington, Va.

