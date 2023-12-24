An official website of the United States Government 
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, left, thumb wrestles Frederick Downs Jr., a fellow Vietnam War veteran Hagel has known for more than 30 years, during a prosthetics presentation at the Pentagon, April 22, 2014. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, also showcased the Atlas robot, long-range anti-ship missile and persistent close air support.

Hagel Sees DARPA Innovations at Pentagon

